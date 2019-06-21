Most African countries select nicknames for their national teams based on creations that are common to their environment. It is, however, surprising that most of the nicknames for the African nations are names of animals.

Below is a full list of the 24 African countries participating in the 2-19 AFCON and their nicknames.

Country Nickname

Algeria - Les Fennecs (The Foxes)

Burkina Faso - Les Etalons (The Stallions)

Cameroon - Les Lions (The Indomitable Lions)

Cape Verde islands - Tubarões Azuis (Blue Sharks)

Congo Brazzaville - Diables Rouges (Red Devils)

DR Congo - Les Léopards (The Leopards)

Ghana - Black Stars (The Black Stars)

Guinea - Syli Nationale (National Elephants)

Ivory Coast - Les Éléphants (The Elephants)

Mali - Les Aigles (The Eagles)

Senegal -Les Lions de la Teranga (The Lions of Teranga)

South Africa - Bafana Bafana (Boys Boys or Go Boys, Go Boys)

Tunisia - Les Aigles de Carthage (The Carthage Eagles)

Egypt- Pharaohs”

Nigeria- Green Eagles

Benin- The Squirrels

Kenya- Harambee Stars”

Angola Palancas Negras (Giant sable antelopes)

Madagascar- Barea (a species of Zebu)

Mauritania Almoravid (Lions of Chinguetti)

Tanzania- Taifa Stars

Burundi: The Swallows

Namibia: Brave Warriors

Guinea-Bissau -Djurtus (African wild dog)