According to reports from the international media, Ludwin Florez Nole had just finished playing with his local side Los Rangers in Sullana Province, north west Peru, when he started to feel unwell and went home.

His wife said he then drank a cool glass of water. "Shortly afterwards he started to have chest pains so I took him to a nearby clinic, but he died on the way," she said.

READ ALSO: Sulley Muntari ‘begs’ to feature in 2019 AFCON for only 15 minutes - Dr Kofi Amoah reveals

"The doctor told me that he suffered a heart attack because he drank too much cold water while his body was still hot."

Medics believed that the cold water caused a change in the sportsman's heart rate, leading to a cardiovascular reflex.

READ ALSO: Ghanaian student dies out of shock after Liverpool win over Barcelona The condition is considered rare when brought on by drinking a cool liquid, although microbial contaminants in water are known to bring on stomach cramps and other similar conditions.