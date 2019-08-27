Shafiu Mumuni was the toast of the Obuasi fans when he registered a hat-trick in eight minutes as AshGold secured a 3-0 win against Akanongui FC of Equatorial Guinea to book a place in the next stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The three goal-hero has said that he is looking forward to ending the CAF Confederation Cup as the top scorer.

“I’m hoping to win the goal king award in the CAF Confederation Cup and I will work towards that,” he said in an interview with Kumasi based Ashh FM.

Shafiu Mumuni also told the Graphic Sports in an interview after the game that he was motivated by the confidence given him by their coach, Ricardo da Roacha, who spoke to him during the week and expressed confidence in his abilities, challenging him to make his class count on the field.

“I can only thank my coach, Ricardo, for expressing his confidence in me. While we were training within the week, he encouraged and expressed confidence in my abilities,so it’s not surprising I played better, " Mumuni noted.

The win will see Ashanti Gold progress to the next round where they face last edition’s finalists RS Berkane from Morocco.