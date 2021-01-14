The training, which began on Tuesday, January 12, will end on Thursday, January 14, 2021. The list includes forty-one (41) centre referees and thirty-two (32) assistant referees.

Participants are being taken through Technical, Integrity and CMS training as part of the build up to the 2020/21 Women’s Premier League season.

The referees will also undergo the mandatory COVID-19 test as part of the protocols for the new Women’s Premier League campaign which kicks off on Saturday, January 16, 2021.

Credit: Ghanafa.org