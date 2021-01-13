Salifu Ibrahim who was tied with Gladson Awako won his 5th Man of the Match award as Eleven Wonders defeated Karela 3-1.
READ MORE: Brazilian Fabio Gama breaks the internet following electrifying full debut for Kotoko
Diawisie Taylor registered a goal to close in on Lomotey in the Ghana Premier League Top Scorers’ race.
Below is the list the players with most Man of the Match awards
Salifu Ibrahim of Bechem United
Gladson Awako
Benjamin Acquah
Salifu Ibrahim
Below is the Goal King chart
Daniel Lomotey
Diawisie Taylor
Kwame Opoku
Hans Kwofie
Yahaya Mohammed
Kwame Opoku
Players who won the Man of the Match award on matchday 8
Monday 11th January, 2021
Asante Kotoko 2-0 Liberty Professionals
Kwame Opoku of Asante Kotoko
Sunday 10th January, 2020
Elmina Sharks 1-1 Hearts of Oak
James Bissue of Elmina Sharks
Berekum Chelsea 1-0 Inter Allies
Paul Attah Adjei of Berekum Chelsea
Eleven Wonders 3-1 Karela United
Salifu Ibrahim of Eleven Wonders
Bechem United 1-1 King Faisal
Moro Salifu of Bechem United
Great Olympics 1-2 AshantiGold SC
Michel Otou of Great Olympics
Dreams FC 2-0 Ebusua Dwarfs
Benjamin Acquah of Dwarfs
Saturday 9th January, 2020
Medeama SC 2-1 Aduana Stars
Justice Blay of Medeama SC
Friday 8th January, 2020
Legon Cities 1-0 WAFA SC
Samed Mohammed Abdul Karim of WAFA
Below are all the results and scorers on matchday 8
Sunday 10th January, 2021
ElminaSharks 1-1 HeartsOfOakGH
Scorers: James Bissue 20’/Victor Aidoo 64’
Berekum Chelsea 1-0 Inter Allies
Scorers: Paul Agyei Attah 13
Eleven Wonders 3-1 Karela United
Scorers: Tetteh Nortey 24, Nana Kobina Osoh 79' George Osei Amponsah 92/ Diewisie Taylor 72
Bechem United 1-1 King Faisal
Scorers: Moro Salifu 42/Kwame Peprah 48
Great Olympics 1-2 AshantiGold SC
Scorers: Gladson Awako 14/Amos Addai 45+2, Yaw Annor 47
Dreams FC 2-0 Ebusua Dwarfs
Scorer: Percius Boah 76, 89
Saturday 9th January, 2021
Medeama SC 2-1 Aduana Stars
Scorers: Isaac Boateng Agyenim 16’ 73’/Bright Adjei 26’
Friday 8th January, 2021
Legon Cities 1-0 WAFA SC
Scorer: Joseph Adjei pen 47
Monday 11th January, 2021
Asante Kotoko 2-0 Liberty Professionals
Kwame Opoku 2x