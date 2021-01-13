Salifu Ibrahim who was tied with Gladson Awako won his 5th Man of the Match award as Eleven Wonders defeated Karela 3-1.

Most Man of the Match award winners after matchday 8

READ MORE: Brazilian Fabio Gama breaks the internet following electrifying full debut for Kotoko

Diawisie Taylor registered a goal to close in on Lomotey in the Ghana Premier League Top Scorers’ race.

GPL top scorers after matchday 8

Below is the list the players with most Man of the Match awards

Salifu Ibrahim of Bechem United

Gladson Awako

Benjamin Acquah

Salifu Ibrahim

Below is the Goal King chart

Daniel Lomotey

Diawisie Taylor

Kwame Opoku

Hans Kwofie

Yahaya Mohammed

Kwame Opoku

Players who won the Man of the Match award on matchday 8

Monday 11th January, 2021

Asante Kotoko 2-0 Liberty Professionals

Kwame Opoku of Asante Kotoko

Sunday 10th January, 2020

Elmina Sharks 1-1 Hearts of Oak

James Bissue of Elmina Sharks

Berekum Chelsea 1-0 Inter Allies

Paul Attah Adjei of Berekum Chelsea

Eleven Wonders 3-1 Karela United

Salifu Ibrahim of Eleven Wonders

Bechem United 1-1 King Faisal

Moro Salifu of Bechem United

Great Olympics 1-2 AshantiGold SC

Michel Otou of Great Olympics

Dreams FC 2-0 Ebusua Dwarfs

Benjamin Acquah of Dwarfs

Saturday 9th January, 2020

Medeama SC 2-1 Aduana Stars

Justice Blay of Medeama SC

Friday 8th January, 2020

Legon Cities 1-0 WAFA SC

Samed Mohammed Abdul Karim of WAFA

Below are all the results and scorers on matchday 8

Sunday 10th January, 2021

ElminaSharks 1-1 HeartsOfOakGH

Scorers: James Bissue 20’/Victor Aidoo 64’

Berekum Chelsea 1-0 Inter Allies

Scorers: Paul Agyei Attah 13

Eleven Wonders 3-1 Karela United

Scorers: Tetteh Nortey 24, Nana Kobina Osoh 79' George Osei Amponsah 92/ Diewisie Taylor 72

Bechem United 1-1 King Faisal

Scorers: Moro Salifu 42/Kwame Peprah 48

Great Olympics 1-2 AshantiGold SC

Scorers: Gladson Awako 14/Amos Addai 45+2, Yaw Annor 47

Dreams FC 2-0 Ebusua Dwarfs

Scorer: Percius Boah 76, 89

Saturday 9th January, 2021

Medeama SC 2-1 Aduana Stars

Scorers: Isaac Boateng Agyenim 16’ 73’/Bright Adjei 26’

Friday 8th January, 2021

Legon Cities 1-0 WAFA SC

Scorer: Joseph Adjei pen 47

Monday 11th January, 2021

Asante Kotoko 2-0 Liberty Professionals

Kwame Opoku 2x