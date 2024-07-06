ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Adam Kwarasey: Ex-Black Stars goalkeeper lays his father to rest

Emmanuel Ayamga

Former Ghana goalkeeper Adam Larsen Kwarasey is set to bury his father Jerry Franklin Kwarasey, who passed away at the age of 66.

Adam Kwarasey: Ex-Black Stars goalkeeper lays his father to rest
Adam Kwarasey: Ex-Black Stars goalkeeper lays his father to rest

The final funeral rites of the late Jerry Franklin Kwarasey will be held today, Saturday, July 6, 2024.

Recommended articles

Joy Sports reports that ​​a burial mass will be held at St. Bakhita Catholic Church in Community 20, Tema, before the deceased will be laid to rest at the Lashibi Funeral Homes (Pavilion).

Adam-Kwarasey
Adam-Kwarasey Pulse Ghana

This will be followed by a thanksgiving service at the St. Michael's Garrison Catholic Church, opposite the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kwarasey was born in Norway but opted to play for Ghana, and went on to make 24 appearances for the Black Stars between 2011 and 2016.

He was the West African country’s no.1 during the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and also started Ghana’s first game during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil against the USA.

However, he later lost his position to Fatau Dauda and called time on his career having made 24 appearances for the Black Stars.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, there were reports that the 36-year-old was being considered for the national team’s goalkeepers' trainer job. But the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and Black Stars head coach Otto Addo have since settled on Dauda to replace Richard Kingson in the role.

Meanwhile, Kwarasey is reportedly in talks with the Kenpong Football Academy to become their international relations manager.

The ex-Stromsgodset shot-stopper is said to have recently met the owner of the academy, Kennedy Agyepong (Kenpong), in Norway, where the idea was first discussed.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Inaki and Williams family grace Euro 2024 to support brother Nico

Inaki and Williams family grace Euro 2024 to support brother Nico

Ghana placed in Pot 1 ahead of 2025 AFCON draw

Ghana placed in Pot 1 ahead of 2025 AFCON draw

Betway Ghana launches exciting new feature: FlyX Win Boost

Betway Ghana launches exciting new feature: FlyX Win Boost

Prince Tagoe advises West Ham's Kudus to consider Saudi move

‘Only you and your family matter’ - Prince Tagoe advises Kudus to consider Saudi move