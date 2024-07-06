Adam Kwarasey: Ex-Black Stars goalkeeper lays his father to rest

Joy Sports reports that ​​a burial mass will be held at St. Bakhita Catholic Church in Community 20, Tema, before the deceased will be laid to rest at the Lashibi Funeral Homes (Pavilion).

Pulse Ghana

This will be followed by a thanksgiving service at the St. Michael's Garrison Catholic Church, opposite the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kwarasey represented Ghana despite being born in Norway

Kwarasey was born in Norway but opted to play for Ghana, and went on to make 24 appearances for the Black Stars between 2011 and 2016.

He was the West African country’s no.1 during the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and also started Ghana’s first game during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil against the USA.

However, he later lost his position to Fatau Dauda and called time on his career having made 24 appearances for the Black Stars.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, there were reports that the 36-year-old was being considered for the national team’s goalkeepers' trainer job. But the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and Black Stars head coach Otto Addo have since settled on Dauda to replace Richard Kingson in the role.

Meanwhile, Kwarasey is reportedly in talks with the Kenpong Football Academy to become their international relations manager.