Former Black Stars goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey retires from football

Born in Norway, Kwarasey made his first Stromsgodset professional debut on May 6 2007.

Kwarasey made his international debut for the Black Stars in 2011 at the age of 23 under coach Goran Stevanovic.

In an earlier interview, Adam Kwarasey advised foreign born players on switching nationality to play for the Black Stars.

“They need to come for the right reason I’ll say. I know they probably want to experience the World Cup but I hope they come because they want to represent Ghana and not because they were not selected by another country,” he told Joy Sports.

Pulse Ghana

“I think that’s number one – they need to be there because they want to play their hearts out for Ghana. Number two is hard because it’s been a while since I have been around, so I don’t really know how things are done in camp, but adjust quickly and do your best basically.”

The Ghana FA is currently on the radar of England-born players Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tariq Lamptey and Eddie Nketiah.

There is also interest in Spain-born Inaki Williams and his younger brother Nico Williams, who currently play for Athletic Bilbao.