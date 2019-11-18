In the first half, the Islanders frustrated Ghana to a goalless draw. The Black Stars came close to scoring after the São Tomé goalkeeper committed a blunder by gifting Jordan Ayew the ball, but the Crystal Place striker fetched his teammate with the ball and this allowed the hosts defenders to regroup and, in the end, blocked the ball from entering the net.

After the break, Thomas Partey was located with a well calculated ball, but his header went wide.

The deadlock was finally broken. Emmanuel Boateng was pulled down by the São Tomé goalkeeper after he dribbled him and Jordan Ayew stepped up to score from the resultant kick.

Ghana in the midweek edged South Africa 2-0 in their opening 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Ghana with six points are sitting on the summit of their Group C which has South Africa, Sudan, and São Tomé.