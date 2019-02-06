Two first half goals from Youssouph Mamadou Badji were enough to inspire Senegal to a 2-0 victory.

Senegal punished Ghana after they struggled to find their rhythm in the early stages of the game- Badji slotted in a through ball to break the deadlock in the 11th minute.

Before on the stroke of the half time break, he scored another.

The best opportunities for Ghana fell the way of Daniel Lomotey, yet he wasted the two moments that he could have made something out of the chances.

As it stands now, Senegal have qualified for the next stage, while Ghana who are on three points would have to beat Mali in their final group game against Mali.

Below is Ghana’s starting line-up

Manaf Nurudeen, Maxwell Arthur, Gideon Mensah, Issahaku Kondah, Muntari Kamaheni, Mohammed Kudos, Emmanuel Kumah, Emmanuel Toku and Enock Atta Adjei, Daniel Lomotey and Sabit Abdullai.