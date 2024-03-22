ADVERTISEMENT
‘Let’s laugh of Nigeria’ – Ghanaians troll Nigerians as Black Princesses beat Falconets

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaians on social media are up in arms with the trolls after the Black Princesses defeated Nigeria to win gold in the 2023 African Games.

African Games: Ghanaians troll Nigerians as Black Princesses beat Falconets to win gold
Ghana came from behind to record an important 2-1 victory over the Falconets during Thursday’s final at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The Black Princesses went into the half-time break trailing 1-0 but restored parity in the second half before winning the game in extra time.

Edeh Njideka put the Falconets ahead in the 23rd minute following a howler by Ghana’s goalkeeper Afi Amenyeku, with Yusif Basigi’s side struggling for much of the first half.

However, the Black Princesses finally settled in the second half, backed by a charged partisan crowd at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Having gone close a couple of times, Ghana finally snatched the equaliser in the 77th minute following a golazo from Tracy Twum.

The hosts would then win the game in the second half of extra time, with Mukarama Abdulai turning her marking before unleashing a shot from 30 yards that nestled the back of the net.

Ghana’s gold in the women’s football competition is the country’s 11th gold medal in the ongoing African Games.

In the aftermath of the game, some Ghanaians took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to troll Nigerians as the banter between the two countries continues.

Here are some of the best tweets:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

