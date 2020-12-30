The 20-year-old is currently in Ghana for the winter holidays, with the Dutch league currently on break.

Kudus presented an Ajax jersey with his name and number on it to the Chief Imam during his visit.

The Ghanaian youngster joined Ajax from Nordsjaelland in July in a deal worth €9.5 million, signing a five-year contract.

Kudus Mohammed

The midfielder is, however, currently sidelined after getting injured during his UEFA Champions League debut against Liverpool.

Kudus is expected to return to full fitness in January after resuming light training before the winter break.

Meanwhile, Brighton and Hove Albion defender Tariq Lamptey has also donated some football apparel and food items to kids in Nuaso in the Eastern region.

The right-back, through the Tariq Lamptey Foundation, donated jerseys, football boots, and assorted drinks to the kids on Christmas Day.

In photos that have gone viral on social media, some of the kids are seen smiling as they were handed the boots.

Lamptey was born in England but has Ghanaian routes and is still eligible to play for the Black Stars.

The 20-year-old started his career at Premier League giants Chelsea before joining Brighton last summer.