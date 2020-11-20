Akrobeto has been trending the entire week after his wrong pronunciation of names of clubs in the English Premier League, La Liga and other European leagues went viral on ‘Real New’ on UTV.

It would be recalled that skipper of Chelsea Caesar Azpilicueta whom he mentioned his name wrongly reacted and taught the Ghanaian Comedian, the proper way of pronouncing his name.

Azpilicueta’s reaction helped the video to go global and a Spanish TV called El Chringuito has granted an interview with Akrobeto to give him an opportunity to present fixtures in the La Liga.

He mentioned clubs such Real Madrid, Atletico de Madrid, correctly while he messed up the names of Osasuna, Huesca and Sevilla.

The hosts of El Chiringuito and his panelists couldn’t control their laughter as Akwasi Boadi presented the La Liga fixtures.

Akrobeto asked them to mention Ghanaian names including the name of the President the Republic of Ghana Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He was afterward given series of Spanish names to pronounce and just like the clubs, he got some correctly, while got some wrongly.

As usual Akrobeto will be on your screens this evening on UTV during which will present the ‘Real News’ to entertain his audience.

Born November 1962, Akwasi Boadi was a founding member of the Kristo Asafo drama group, when the drama group was founded by Apostle Kwadwo Safo in the late 1990s,[5] along with Agya Koo, Mercy Asiedu, Nkomode the group performed in the Key Soap Concert Party at the National Theater.

In 2008, he started featuring in kumawood movies.[6] He is currently the host of the television show 'The Real News' on UTV.

Some of his notable movies are stated below:

are Away Bus

Things we do for love

Chain Of Death

Akrobeto The Grand Master Of Evil

Akrobeto The Evil Bird

HWE WANO ASEM YIE

AKROBETO Back to school

AWO YAA KYIEWAA

Asan bi ye Nhrabea

SUMENA SO ADIE

Akrobeto No Abɔnefoɔ ɔberɛmba 3

Akrobeto Taxi Driver

AHENKAE