The squad and their technical team are expected to begin camping on June 1 in Dubai. Kwesi Appiah will later cut down the squad to the final 23 that will be sent to the Africa showpiece.

But before that happens Pulse Sports briefly profiles the five debutants in the provisional squad named.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars of Ghana has been drawn in Group F. They will play Cameroon, Benin and Guinea Bissau.

The first player we look at is Samuel Owusu

The 23-year-old winger is diminutive in size. He had a impressive season with his Serbian side, Cukaricki. He started his football at WAFA in Ghana. He played 32 times for his club, Cukaricki , scored 7 goals with 10 assists.

Nuhu Musah

He is another player from the West Africa Football Association (WAFA). He is however, currently on loan at Swiss side St Gallen.

The 22-year-old center back made 12 appearances for his club, scoring 1 in the process.

Mohammed Alhassan

Alhassan is one of three locally-based players in the squad. The combative center back has been one of the main pillars behind Accra Hearts of Oak’s impressive showing in the first round of the Normalization Committee Special Competition.

The former WAFA man has started 11 out of 13 games for the Phobians who have conceded only 8 goals in 13 games, sealing qualification to the semi-final of the competition with two games to spare.

Kwabena Owusu

He played for Ghana at the U-23 level. He scored scored 4 times in the process. He plies his club football for Spanish side, Salamanca CF UDS. He is on loan from rom Leganes.

The 21-year-old played 25 times for club and scored 10 goals.

Abdul Fatawu

Asante Kotoko’s Abdul Fatawu has been one of the standout players in the Normalization Committee Special Competition so far, leading the top goal scorers chart with 8 goals. The 24-year-old had a stint in the MLS with Portland Timbers and Vancouver Whitecaps, before returning to the country to Inter Allies, then Eleven Wonders before Asante Kotoko.

The gifted forward has gained the reputation as a deadball expert, with three of his eight goals this season coming from direct set-piece situations.