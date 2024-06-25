ADVERTISEMENT
Video: Andre Ayew rolls back the years with two goals in All-Star match

Emmanuel Ayamga

Andre Ayew produced a match-winning performance by scoring two goals as the All-Star team defeated the Northern Stars 2-1 in an exhibition game.

Andre Ayew rolls back the years with two goals in All-Star match (Video)

The Ayew brothers, Andre and Jordan, both participated in the annual football festival organised by the BAC Group.

This year’s All-star game came off at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale over the weekend, with several current and former Black Stars players taking part.

The All-Star team paraded players like Felix Afena-Gyan, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Abdul Majeed Waris, Samuel Sarfo, Emmanuel Nettey and Emmanuel Boateng.

Andre Ayew opened the scoring with a towering header, rolling back the years to demonstrate his impressive aerial ability.

While the Northern Stars leveled the score after the half-time break, Ayew once again put his side ahead, this time volleying the ball into the net following a rebound.

Andre was surprisingly dropped from the Black Stars squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR) earlier in June.

This was despite the 34-year-old scoring six goals in Ligue 1 for Le Havre and ending the season on a strong note.

His junior brother Jordan was, however, invited and he would go on to score in both games as Ghana took six points to boost their chances of qualifying for the World Cup.

Meanwhile, Jordan has now scored 28 goals for Ghana, making him the country’s sixth all-time top scorer behind Abdul Razak, Tony Yeboah, Abedi Ayew Pele, Kwasi Owusu, Edward Acquah and Asamoah Gyan.

