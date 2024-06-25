Video: Andre Ayew rolls back the years with two goals in All-Star match

This year’s All-star game came off at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale over the weekend, with several current and former Black Stars players taking part.

The All-Star team paraded players like Felix Afena-Gyan, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Abdul Majeed Waris, Samuel Sarfo, Emmanuel Nettey and Emmanuel Boateng.

Andre Ayew opened the scoring with a towering header, rolling back the years to demonstrate his impressive aerial ability.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the Northern Stars leveled the score after the half-time break, Ayew once again put his side ahead, this time volleying the ball into the net following a rebound.

Andre was surprisingly dropped from the Black Stars squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR) earlier in June.

This was despite the 34-year-old scoring six goals in Ligue 1 for Le Havre and ending the season on a strong note.

His junior brother Jordan was, however, invited and he would go on to score in both games as Ghana took six points to boost their chances of qualifying for the World Cup.