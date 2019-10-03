The win has sent them to the summit of the English Championship table, which is a point clear of Leeds United.

The forward's 65th-minute strike sealed a comeback win for the Swans after Charlton had gone ahead inside two minutes through Jonathan Leko, who drove home from 15 yards with the aid of a deflection.

Yan Dhanda levelled for Swansea with another deflected effort at the end of a bright passing move, before Ayew's close-range effort secured a sixth victory in 10 league games under Cooper.

Charlton could have few complaints as they failed to build on their impressive weekend win over Leeds United.

The match-winner is Andre Ayew’s first league goal since May 2016.