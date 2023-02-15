Big blow for Arsenal as Thomas Partey is ruled out of Man City clash

Partey has been one of Arsenal’s standout performers this season and is one of the main reasons why the Gunners sit at the top of the table.

The Ghana international played 18 Premier League matches this season for Mikel Arteta’s side, contributing two goals thus far.

According to a report by The Athletic, the midfielder’s injury is not serious but the club has decided to take precaution by not risking him against Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are currently just three points above Guardiola’s side ahead of Wednesday’s all-important meeting between the two teams.

Should Manchester City win the game, they will overtake the Gunners at the top of the table on goal difference, although Arteta’s side has a game in hand.

AFP

Speaking ahead of the game, the Arsenal manager said his side is aiming to return to winning ways after failing to win each of their last two league matches.

“What they [City] have done in the last six years, they absolutely merit it,” Arteta told the media.

“The way they play, the way they have competed, the way they have gone through difficulties. For us the challenge is to get to that level.”