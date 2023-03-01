ADVERTISEMENT
Asafa Powell: Former world’s fastest man meets Asamoah Gyan

Emmanuel Ayamga

Legendary Jamaican sprinter Asafa Powell met with former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan upon his arrival in Ghana.

The 40-year-old, who was once the fastest man in the world, arrived in the West African country on Monday with his wife, Alyshia Akua Miller-Powell.

Powell exchanged pleasantries with Gyan, with the pair later discussing other matters following their meeting.

The Jamaican is in Ghana to hold talks with stakeholders in athletics and to help uplift the sport in the country.

At an earlier press conference to welcome Powell, the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) Ben Nunoo-Mensah said the retired sprinter’s visit would inspire young athletes.

“But for COVID, Alyshia and Asafa would have been here much earlier,” Nunoo-Mensah said, as quoted by Citi Sports.

“What we were looking for is looking for a sports icon who can motivate our young…Asafa is here to inspire every Ghanaian doing sports.”

Meanwhile, the Olympic Games and World Athletics Championships gold medallist said he was looking forward to connecting with his wife’s family as part of his visit to Ghana.

“I came with my wife to see where she’s from and grew up and experience the culture. Hopefully, I can be back a lot more to spend time with my family here,” Powell added.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
