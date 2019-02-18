Gyan took to his Instagram account to share a video of the song which talks about how Abena disappointed his lover.

The love song titled Abena by Frank Naro featuring Kofi Kennata seems to have touched the heart of Asamoah Gyan and he sang with some kind of emotions attached to it.

This is the first public display by the Black Stars skipper who sings at his leisure time, after the DNA test of his three children with Gifty Gyan proved that he is the real father of the kids.

Asamoah Gyan who had some doubts about the paternity of his three children requested for a DNA test last year, after he had demanded for a divorce with Gifty Gyan.

However, the results of the DNA paternity test has vindicated Gifty.

The 32-year-old is plying his trade in Turkey with Kayserispor and despite much playing time, he is looking forward to lead the Black Stars for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).