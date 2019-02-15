Gyan last year demanded for a DNA paternity test of his three children with his embattled wife, following a request by the Black Stars skipper for an Accra High Court to annul their marriage.

READ MORE: Here is the results of the DNA Paternity test of Asamoah Gyan’s children

Gifty went through an ordeal including the seizure of her travel documents by Baffour Gyan senior brother of the former Sunderland attacker.

However, results of the test has proven that Asamoah Gyan is the biological father of his three children with Gifty.

Menaye Donkor wife of Sulley after the news broke out took to his Instagram handle to post a photo of her husband and his son Jamel with the caption DNA.

Asamoah Gyan is currently plying his trade with Turkish topflight side Kayserispor.

The 32-year-old striker is the all the time top scorer of the Black Stars with 51 goals and he is looking forward to lead the Black Stars for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Egypt.