Asamoah Gyan deletes tweet after backlash from his reaction to Mbappe’s penalty miss

Emmanuel Ayamga

Asamoah Gyan was forced to delete his tweet after he reacted to Kylian Mbappe’s penalty miss for France on Monday.

The former Black Stars captain stirred controversy on social media after sharing some cryptic emojis, just minutes after the PSG star fluffed his lines from the spot.

France were eliminated from Euro 2020 on penalties by Switzerland at the round of 16 stage following a pulsating 3-3 draw.

Mbappe missed France’s crucial fifth penalty as Les Bleus exited the tournament, to the surprise of many football fans.

In the aftermath of the game, Gyan took to Twitter to post a cryptic message, which had emojis depicting “no noise”.

However, his controversial tweet sparked a flurry of replies, some of which were clap backs to the striker for missing the penalty which denied Ghana a chance of reaching the semi-final of the 2010 World Cup.

Within a few minutes, the tweet had garnered over 5,000 retweets, forcing the Legon Cities striker to immediately delete it.

It will be recalled that the Black Stars narrowly lost to Uruguay in the quarterfinal of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

The biggest talking point in that game was Gyan’s last-minute penalty miss, with the striker fluffing his lines with virtually the last kick of the game in extra-time.

Gyan has since apologised for missing the penalty but it appears many football fans are yet to get over it.

