Here are all the properties awarded to Asamoah Gyan’s ex-wife in divorce settlement

Gyan’s marriage made the headlines when he filed for a divorce at the Matrimonial Division of the High Court in Accra in 2018.

The former Black Stars captain was then doubting the legitimacy of his three children and therefore requested for a DNA paternity test to be carried out on each of them to ascertain the truth.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

After five years of protracted dispute, the court finally ruled on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, that Gyan is the biological father of all three children of Gifty Gyan.

The court ordered the ex-Sunderland striker to pay his ex-wife a sum of GHc25,000 every month for the welfare and upkeep of their children.

The school fees, medical bills, dental care fees, flight tickets for travel and other costs that may come with raising children, are not included in the above sum.

Gyan’s house in the UK and another four-bedroom apartment in Ghana have also been awarded to his ex-wife by the court as compensation.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

A gas station owned by the retired football at Prampram and a BMW car are also among the properties awarded to Gifty as part of the court settlement.

Below are all the properties awarded to Gifty Gyan in the divorce settlement:

• GHc25,000 every month for the upkeep of the three kids

• Asamoah Gyan’s mansion in the United Kingdom (UK)

• A BMW

ADVERTISEMENT

• A 4-bedroom apartment at Spintex.

• An Infiniti