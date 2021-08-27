Asamoah Gyan: I feel so young despite my age

Gyan has also not featured for the Black Stars since playing at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt, where he was sparingly used.

Speaking at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) draw in Yaounde, Cameroon, he noted that he was focused on getting back to his best.

“Age-wise I feel so young. I just want to stay focused and do what I have to do and get back on the field and deliver as I should,” Gyan told TV3.

“This year I am trying to make sure I stay focused 100% and do something but if not then I will call it a day.

“There are a lot of things that I need to tackle, my weight and how to prevent injuries. If I am able to do these, then everybody is going to see the Asamoah Gyan they know.”

Meanwhile, the former Sunderland and Al Ain striker has also expressed hope of representing Ghana at next year’s AFCON.

With the Black Stars preparing to grace another tournament in Cameroon, Gyan believes he cannot be completely ruled out of contention, insisting “anything can happen.”

“There might be surprises, anything can happen. I may not be up now but you might see me in January who knows.

“I feel like I did my best. In football, anything can happen. I have been closer to it [winning the AFCON] on so many occasions; I went to the final two times.