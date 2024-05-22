Laryea Kingston will be one of Ghana’s best-ever coaches – Asamoah Gyan

Kingston has been receiving rave reviews for the tremendous work he’s currently doing with Ghana’s U17 male national team, the Black Starlets.

The 43-year-old ventured into management after hanging his boots and immediately obtained a UEFA B coaching license in February 2022.

He went on to work as a youth team coach at the Right to Dream Academy before taking up his role as assistant coach of Ghana’s U17s.

In April, Kingston was appointed as the head coach of the Black Starlets and has led them to two wins from two games in the ongoing 2024 WAFU Zone B U17 Championship.

Kingston’s side thrashed the Ivory Coast 5-1 in their opening group game before beating Benin 2-0 on Tuesday to book their place in the semi-final of the tournament.

More than just the impressive results, it is the team’s dominant style of play that has caught the attention of many and Gyan believes Kingston will become one of Ghana’s best-ever coaches.

“I told this man he will be one of the best coaches in Ghana and beyond, the first time I saw his tactics. This is the beginning of greatness. It’s just a process. Keep going. Machine,” the former Black Stars skipper wrote on X.