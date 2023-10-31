Court awards Asamoah Gyan’s ex-wife GHc 25K monthly, houses, gas station and cars in divorce settlement

Delivering the verdict, the court charged Asamoah Gyan to pay his ex-wife Gifty Gyan a sum of twenty-five thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc25,000) every month for the welfare and upkeep of their three children.

This amount excluded school fees for the three children, medical and dental care fees, and flight tickets for travel, among other costs that may come with raising children.

Asamoah Gyan’s house in the UK has also been given to Gifty plus another four-bedroom house in Ghana.

One of Asamoah Gyan’s businesses, a gas station at Prampram has been handed over to Gifty with a BMW car owned by the Black Stars international going to his former partner.

The divorce settlement details, when made public got a reaction from Asamoah Gyan.

Following a post on Ameyaw Debrah, Gyan replied to the post, writing on his X (formerly Twitter) page with over one million followers:

“If I have 10pts and I keep quiet cos I’m matured, and you have 2 pts and you going find public sympathy, then it’s cool. You are very funny. This is deep so think about it.”