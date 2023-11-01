Asamoah Gyan’s ex-wife was married to two men at the same time – Baffour Gyan

“Asamoah Gyan’s wife had been married before and still went ahead to marry him without informing him,” Baffour said on Asempa FM.

“When Asamoah found out, he took the matter to court for investigation, and wanted the marriage annulled if it turned out to be true that his wife was already married to another man.

“The ruling came today, and the court found out that indeed, Gifty had been married, and as per Ghana’s law, a woman cannot be married to two men at the same time. So the court annulled the marriage, stating that it doesn’t exist.”

Gyan and Gifty were once in love but their relationship became damaged beyond repair, leading to a very bitter separation.

The couple’s marriage made the headlines when Gyan filed for a divorce at the Matrimonial Division of the High Court in Accra in 2018.

The former Black Stars captain was then doubting the legitimacy of his three children and therefore requested for a DNA paternity test to be carried out on each of them to ascertain the truth.

After five years of protracted dispute, the court finally ruled on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, that Gyan is the biological father of all three children of Gifty Gyan.

The court ordered the ex-Sunderland striker to pay his ex-wife a sum of GHc25,000 every month for the welfare and upkeep of their children.

The school fees, medical bills, dental care fees, flight tickets for travel and other costs that may come with raising children, are not included in the above sum.

Gyan’s house in the UK and another four-bedroom apartment in Ghana have also been awarded to his ex-wife by the court as compensation.