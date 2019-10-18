Osei Tutu popularly called Kotoko polled 41 votes to beat off competition from Nsiah Asare who got 29 votes to retain his seat as the chairman of the Ashanti Regional Football Association.

"Delegates have really shown they are not reliable. This morning they were asked to come to a certain place, when they got there, they were fed with waakye", he told Otec FM.

"The delegates assured me with 40 votes during the campaign but this morning I realized you cannot rely on them (delegates) because they were asked to go to a certain place and when they went, I'm told they were fed with 'Waakye' Osei Nsiah told OTEC Fm's producer, Sikapa.

"Delegates cannot be predicted, they have their different way of behaving." he added.

Osei Tutu who has been the Ashanti Regional Football Association chairman since 2009 will stay in office for the next four years.