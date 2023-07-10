Ashantigold officially suspended from all football activities in Ghana

The motion was moved by the administrative manager of Dreams FC Ameenu Shardow, for the Obuasi-based club to be suspended.

After a vote by headcount was conducted, 67 voted in favour of suspension while 17 voted against the motion.

Pulse Ghana

This decision was taken due to the club's dealing with banned officials Kwaku Frimpong and Emmanuel Frimpong, which constitutes a serious violation of both GFA Statutes and the FIFA Statutes.

Kwaku Frimpong and Emmanuel Frimpong were banned by the GFA Disciplinary Committee for 10 years and 8 years, respectively, for engaging in match manipulations.