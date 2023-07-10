ADVERTISEMENT
Ashantigold officially suspended from all football activities in Ghana

Evans Annang

The Ghana Football Association has upheld a decision to suspend Ashantigold from all football activities in the country.

Ashanti Gold
Ashanti Gold

This decision was made at 29th congress session of the Ghana FA at KNUST Great Hall in Kumasi.

The motion was moved by the administrative manager of Dreams FC Ameenu Shardow, for the Obuasi-based club to be suspended.

After a vote by headcount was conducted, 67 voted in favour of suspension while 17 voted against the motion.

Ashanti Gold
Ashanti Gold Pulse Ghana
This decision was taken due to the club's dealing with banned officials Kwaku Frimpong and Emmanuel Frimpong, which constitutes a serious violation of both GFA Statutes and the FIFA Statutes.

Kwaku Frimpong and Emmanuel Frimpong were banned by the GFA Disciplinary Committee for 10 years and 8 years, respectively, for engaging in match manipulations.

Also, the club suffered a demotion from the Ghanaian top division to the third-tier for match manipulations.

