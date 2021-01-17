The highly tactical match saw the Miners keep clean sheet at home for the very first time this season likewise the Mauve and Yellows who also managed their second clean sheet on the road in the ongoing League.

AshGold made three changes to the team that clinched a 2-1 vital away victory over Great Olympics in Accra last weekend as Roland Amouzou took the place of Frank Akoto in the starting lineup while Yaw Annor replaced injured Amos Addai.

Young goalkeeper Felix Clottey who was given his AshantiGold debut last week maintained his position in the starting lineup.

Medeama SC gave a starting berth to Richard Boadu and Ebenezer Ackaibi. The two players started ahead of Agyenim Boateng and Joseph Tetteh Zutah.

The first half was virtually balanced since both teams looked very cautious in order to make costly mistakes at the back.

The first goal chance fell the way of Medeama but goalkeeper Clottey made a spectacular save in one-on-one situation to deny Ackahbi from putting Medeama ahead in the 53rd minute.

AshantiGold's first goal attempt came in the 61st minute after Hans Kwofie volleyed a cross from Yaw Annor but goalkeeper Boateng saved the situation for the Mauve and Yellows to prevent Kwofie from scoring against his former team.

Boateng was the hero this time as his quick double save kept Medeama SC in the game. He first parried away a shot from Kwofie and another from Emmanuel Owusu with his legs in the 78th minute.

Medeama came close after breaking on a counter attack but Ackahbi's effort was saved by AshantiGold goalie Clottey a minute later.

The two teams tried to find the back of the net but none of their attempts could result in a goal.

AshantiGold will be travelling to the capital to take on Legon Cities FC on Friday on match day ten whereas Medeama welcome Inter Allies FC to the Tarkwa Akoon Park next Sunday.