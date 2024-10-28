Ballon d’Or: Rodri beats Vinicius to become the first Manchester City player to win the Golden Ball

Rodri's historic win not only cements his name in Manchester City’s history books but also makes him only the second Spaniard to win the Ballon d'Or, following in the footsteps of Luis Suárez, who won the award in 1960.

The midfielder has had an extraordinary season, despite picking up an ACL injury in September. Rodri helped Manchester City secure a fourth consecutive Premier League title and led Spain to victory in Euro 2024, where he was named Best Player of the tournament despite getting injured in the final.

This victory also makes Rodri the first Premier League player to win the Ballon d'Or since Cristiano Ronaldo lifted his first in 2008.

Was Vinícius snubbed?

Vinícius Jr. was widely regarded as the favorite, after a stellar season with Real Madrid that saw him lead the club to La Liga, Champions League, and Spanish Super Cup titles.

The Brazilian forward netted 15 La Liga goals, six in the Champions League, including one in the final, and a hat trick in the Spanish Super Cup final. However, in a surprising turn of events, Rodri triumphed to lift the trophy.

