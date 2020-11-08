He explained that his decision to quit the senior national male football team is to enable him concentrate on club football.

A statement on his Twitter account read: ''I have decided to take a break from the national team until further notice. I want to concentrate on my career for now.. thanks to all Ghanaians for their support.''

His announcement came few days after his exclusion from the Black Stars squad for Sudan clash in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 26-year-old has been impressive at cub level for Turkish giants Besiktas, but he is yet to prove his mettle in the colours of the national team.

Bernard Mensah was invited by CK Akonnor for Ghana’s friendlies against Mali and Qatar in October 2020.

He was handed a starting berth in Ghana’s 3-0 defeat against Mali and he came on in the Black Stars

-1 win over Qatar.

Mensah was left out of the Black Stars quad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan and it is understood CK Akonnor excluded them him because he failed to impress him.

It would be recalled that the 26-year-old invitation to the national team was his first since 8th June 2015- Mensah made his debut for Ghana in a match against Togo, scoring the only goal of the game.

The product Feyenoord Academy (renamed West African Football Academy (WAFA)) joined Vitória Guimarães in 2012/2013.

He went through the youth ranks of the Portuguese side and got a promotion to the first team of the club in the 2014-2015 season.

Bernard Mensah following a fabulous start to his career in Vitória de Guimarães' was linked to a possible move to Manchester United in May 2015, being also a target of Juventus and Valencia CF.He finished his first season in the Portuguese top flight with 30 appearances and five goals, with his side finishing fifth.

Despite offers from several clubs he finally landed at Atletico Madrid.