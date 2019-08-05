The senior national male football team of Ghana will open camping at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence on Tuesday 6th August to prepare for the tie.

Mukarama Abdulai of Black Maidens fame has earned third Black Queens call-up in her quest to replicate her heroics at the U-17 level

Black Queens will engage Gabon in a two-legged qualifying encounter on 26 August 2019, with the return game on September 3, 2019.

Hasaacas Ladies and Black Maidens Milot Pokuaa earned her first call up while experienced players such as goalkeeper Fafali Dumahisi, Ellen Coleman, Gladys Amfobea, Janet Egyir, Juliet Acheampong and Alice Kusi also cut.

Black Queens squad full list for camp;

Fafali Dumehasi (Police Ladies ) Barikisu Issahaku (Northen Ladies ) Azume Adams (Prison Ladies) Abigail Mensah (Faith Ladies) Gladys Amfobea(Ladystrikers) Justice Tweneboah(Ampem Darkoa ) Ellen Coleman(Ladystrikers) Janet Egyir(Víkingur Ólafsvík) Linda Addai (Soccer Intellectuals) Rita Okyere (Prison Ladies) Juliet Acheampong (Prison Ladies) Blessing Agbomadzi (Sea Lions) Philicity Asuako (Police Ladies) Grace Asantewaa (EdF Logroño) Joyce Antwiwa(Ashtown Ladies) Alice Kusi(Shabab Al-Ordon) Mavis Owusu(Ampem Darkoa Ladies) Ernestina Tetteh(Halifax Ladies) Elizabeth Owusua (Sea Lions ) Grace Animah(Police Ladies) Mukarama Abdulai (Northen Ladies) Leticia Adjei(Samaria Ladies) Vida Opoku (Lady Strikers) Cynthia Boakye Yiadom (Fabulous Ladies) Priscilla Okyere(ZFK Spartak Subotica) Millot Pokuaa (Hasaacas Ladies) Potia Boakye(Djurgårdens IF) Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah Evelyn Badu(Hasaacas Ladies) Anastasia Achiaa(Sea Lions )