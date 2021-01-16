The players are to report to camp at the GFA Technical Centre (GSCE) in Prampram on Saturday, January 16, 2021.

The Black Satellites are gearing up for next month’s Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations tournament scheduled for Mauritania from Sunday, February 14 to Thursday, March 4, 2021.

It will be recalled that the Black Satellites, in December 2020, defeated Burkina Faso 2-1 to win the WAFU Zone B tournament in Benin.

Below are the invited players:

David Cudjo - Action Boys, Appiah Kubi - Accra Lions, Salim Adams – New Edubease FC, Evans Sarfo DM Karela FC, Abanga Sumaila Attacker Benab FC, Blessing Brafo - Rennes FC, Agyemang Duah - Ebony FC, Patrick Mensah - Heart of Lions, Umar Mohammed - Rising Stars Academy, Abdul Karim Samad – WAFA, Samuel Agyepong WAFA, Godfred Atuahene - Liberty Professionals, Kwabena Boateng – Great Olympics, Samuel Abbey-Ashie - Great Olympics, Solomon Antomo - Cedars FC, Savior Adare - Tudu Mighty Jets, Abdul Kudus Ahmed - Tema United FC, Prince Adu - Bechem United, Mohammed Sheriff - Steadfast FC, Kobina Boaheng Gogoa - All Blacks, Samuel Quaye – Liberty Professionals, Isaac Yeboah – Berekum Chelsea, Dennis Adoma - Metallic FC, Abdul Latif Clement - Dreams FC