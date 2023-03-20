Black Stars: Chris Hughton's contract runs until December 2024

This was confirmed by the Communications Director of the FA, Henry Asante Twum, during Hughton’s unveiling on Monday in Kumasi.
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed the contract length of Black Stars coach Chris Hughton, revealing that he’s contracted until December 2024.
Asante Twum also disclosed that Hughton’s two assistants, George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani, are also contracted for the same period.
Hughton’s first assignment as Ghana coach will see him take charge of the Black Stars in their double-header 2023 AFCON qualifier against Angola.
The Black Stars will host Angola in Kumasi on March 23 before facing the Black Antelopes four days later in Luanda as they aim to book their place at next year’s tournament.
Meanwhile, Hughton has already named a 25-man squad to face Angola in a double-header AFCON qualifier.
The squad contains some of the regular faces, including Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey and the Ayew brothers, Andre and Jordan.
See Ghana’s 25-man squad for the double-header AFCON qualifier against Angola below:
Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati Zigi (FC St. Gallen), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen), Joseph Wollacott (Charlton Athletic)
Defenders: Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion), Denis Odoi (Club Brugge), Gideon Mensah (Auxerre), Patrick Kpozo (Sheriff Tiraspol), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Mohammed Salisu (Southampton FC), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg)
Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Majeed Ashimeru (RSC Anderlecht), Abdul Salis Samed (Lens), Edmund Addo (Spartak Subotica)
Wingers: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Osman Bukari (Red Star Belgrade), Joseph Painstil (Genk), Kamal Deen Sulemana (Southampton FC), Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer (Hamburger SV)
Forwards: Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Andre Ayew (Nottingham Forest), Kamal Sowah (Club Brugge), Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Antoine Semenyo (AFC Bournemouth)
