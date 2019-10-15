The 58-year-old is expected to visit the Netherlands, Spain, England, France, Italy and Germany.

Coach Appiah was in Amsterdam over the weekend to monitor Ghanaian players Myron Boadu and Cody Gakpo who both featured for the Dutch U-21 in their 4-2 win over Portugal.

READ ALSO: Video: Black Stars have lost last four penalty shootouts in Cup finals

His next stop will be Spain, where he will watch Thomas Partey, Joseph Aidoo. Mubarak Wakaso and other Ghanaian players in La Liga.

Kwesi Appiah will continue to England to watch the Ghanaian players in the Premier League and Championship.

The Black Stars gaffer will finally visit Denmark before he returns back to Ghana.