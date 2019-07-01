There is much anxiety in the camp of the Black Stars because they need to beat Guinea Bissau to enhance their chances of securing automatic qualification to the knockout stage of the competition when they take on their fellow West Africans on Tuesday.

These are the permutations as Ghana clash with Guinea Bissau at the Sues Stadium.

The Black Stars will qualify for the knockout stage as Group F leaders if they beat Guinea Bissau, whereas expecting Cameroon to disappoint against Benin.

Ghana would finish as runners up, if they beat the African Wild Dogs, while the Indomitable Lions also manage a win over the Squirrels of Benin.

Benin also have the chance of ending the group stage at the summit of Group F, should they beat Cameroon by scoring more goals than the once Guinea Bissau would let in against the Black Stars.

Ghana could qualify with a draw against Guinea Bissau if Benin lose the final group game to Cameroon.

In this case, Cameroon will top Group F with 7 points, with Ghana placing second with three points, while Benin with two points will take the third place.

Whereas Guinea Bissau will be rocked bottom of the table.

The Black Stars also has a slim chance of qualifying as one of the top third-place finishers when they draw against Guinea Bissau, while Benin beat Cameroon to go top of Group F with five points to push Cameroon to the runners-up position.