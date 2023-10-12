The group stage draw for the tournament, which will be hosted in the Ivory Coast next year, will take place later today, October 12, 2023, in Abidjan.
2023 AFCON Draw: Ghana avoids Nigeria in group stages but could face Morocco, Senegal
A potential clash between Ghana and Nigeria in the group stages of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is off the table, with both teams in Pot 2 ahead of Thursday’s draw.
Recommended articles
Pot 1 is made up of hosts Ivory Coast, as well as defending champions Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria and Egypt.
Aside from Ghana and Nigeria, Pot 2 also contains Cameroon, Mali, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Burkina Faso.
South Africa is joined by Cape Verde, Guinea, Zambia, Equatorial Guinea and Mauritania in Pot 3.
Meanwhile, Mozambique, Namibia, Angola, Gambia, Tanzania and Guinea Bissau make up Pot 4.
Although Ghana cannot be in the same group with Nigeria and the other teams in Pot 2, the Black Stars are likely to be paired with either Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt or hosts Ivory Coast.
The 2023 AFCON will be staged from January 13 to February 11, 2024, continuing the 24-team format tournament that started in 2019.
Ghana suffered a disappointing group-stage exit at the last AFCON in Cameroon and will be hoping to do better next year.
The Black Stars have also not won any major piece of silverware in over four decades and will be looking to end their long trophy drought in the Ivory Coast.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh