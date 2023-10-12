2023 AFCON Draw: Ghana avoids Nigeria in group stages but could face Morocco, Senegal

Pot 1 is made up of hosts Ivory Coast, as well as defending champions Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria and Egypt.

Aside from Ghana and Nigeria, Pot 2 also contains Cameroon, Mali, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Burkina Faso.

South Africa is joined by Cape Verde, Guinea, Zambia, Equatorial Guinea and Mauritania in Pot 3.

Meanwhile, Mozambique, Namibia, Angola, Gambia, Tanzania and Guinea Bissau make up Pot 4.

Although Ghana cannot be in the same group with Nigeria and the other teams in Pot 2, the Black Stars are likely to be paired with either Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt or hosts Ivory Coast.

The 2023 AFCON will be staged from January 13 to February 11, 2024, continuing the 24-team format tournament that started in 2019.

Ghana suffered a disappointing group-stage exit at the last AFCON in Cameroon and will be hoping to do better next year.