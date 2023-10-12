ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

2023 AFCON Draw: Ghana avoids Nigeria in group stages but could face Morocco, Senegal

Emmanuel Ayamga

A potential clash between Ghana and Nigeria in the group stages of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is off the table, with both teams in Pot 2 ahead of Thursday’s draw.

https://twitter.com/julietbawuah/status/1711079450517909833
https://twitter.com/julietbawuah/status/1711079450517909833

The group stage draw for the tournament, which will be hosted in the Ivory Coast next year, will take place later today, October 12, 2023, in Abidjan.

Recommended articles

Pot 1 is made up of hosts Ivory Coast, as well as defending champions Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria and Egypt.

Aside from Ghana and Nigeria, Pot 2 also contains Cameroon, Mali, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Burkina Faso.

ADVERTISEMENT

South Africa is joined by Cape Verde, Guinea, Zambia, Equatorial Guinea and Mauritania in Pot 3.

Meanwhile, Mozambique, Namibia, Angola, Gambia, Tanzania and Guinea Bissau make up Pot 4.

Although Ghana cannot be in the same group with Nigeria and the other teams in Pot 2, the Black Stars are likely to be paired with either Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt or hosts Ivory Coast.

The 2023 AFCON will be staged from January 13 to February 11, 2024, continuing the 24-team format tournament that started in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ghana suffered a disappointing group-stage exit at the last AFCON in Cameroon and will be hoping to do better next year.

The Black Stars have also not won any major piece of silverware in over four decades and will be looking to end their long trophy drought in the Ivory Coast.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Amartey, Tariq Lamptey, Djiku ruled out of Mexico, USA friendlies

Amartey, Tariq Lamptey, Djiku ruled out of Mexico, USA friendlies

https://twitter.com/julietbawuah/status/1711079450517909833

2023 AFCON Draw: Ghana avoids Nigeria in group stages but could face Morocco, Senegal