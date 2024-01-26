Abedi Pele must advise his sons to quit Black Stars – Allottey Jacobs

The politician cited the incessant attacks that have come the way of the Ayew brothers following Ghana’s exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

"If I were Abedi Pele, I'd tell my children not to play the Black Stars again," Allottey Jacobs said on Peace FM’s morning show.

He added: "Words are powerful. My advice to Ghanaians, in politics, in sports, and in religion: words are very, very powerful.”

Meanwhile, Ghana legend Abedi Pele was personally at the Kotoka International Airport to pick up his sons when the Black Stars arrived in Ghana following their exit from the AFCON.

The Ayew brothers were part of the Ghana side that failed to win any game in the Ivory Coast as the team got booted out of the tournament.

The Black Stars’ faith was sealed on Monday when they squandered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Mozambique in their final group game.

Jordan Ayew scored twice from the penalty spot, while Andre Ayew came off the bench to make history by equalling Rigobert Song’s record for most games played in the history of the AFCON (36).

With Ghana’s elimination, however, the players returned to Accra on Wednesday (January 24, 2024) evening and were welcomed by a few fans at the airport.