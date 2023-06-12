ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

GFA texted me on Instagram to play for Ghana but it was too late – Alphonso Davies

Emmanuel Ayamga

Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies has disclosed that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) reached out to him on Instagram to consider playing for the Black Stars.

Alphonso Davies: GFA texted me on Instagram to play for Ghana but it was too late
Alphonso Davies: GFA texted me on Instagram to play for Ghana but it was too late

According to him, someone from the GFA tried to contact him via Instagram, since they didn’t have his phone number and email, but it came too late.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

He explained that at the time the contact was made, he had already acquired his Canadian citizenship.

“Ghana never reached out and also my mum was like, no [to the idea of me playing for Ghana],” he said on the Say Less podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was playing like not even like the academy they never like said [anything about wanting me]. I wasn’t a big name. When the news came out that I was going to Bayern, then I got a message from the Ghana Federation.

“I think it was someone from the federation who texted me on Instagram because he didn’t have my number or email but it was too late. At that time I already got my citizenship and made it to Canada.”

Davies was born in Buduburam, a refugee camp in Ghana’s Central Region, before relocating with his Liberian parents to Canada when he was five years.

Alphonso Davies — FC Bayern Munich/Canada
Alphonso Davies — FC Bayern Munich/Canada Age: 18Position: WingerDavies has begun to establish himself as a regular feature at Bayern Munich this season, making four appearances and scoring one goal. Business Insider USA

His breakthrough came when he was signed by Vancouver Whitecaps FC, before later joining Bayern in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

In less than two years, the defender developed into a starter at the German club and played a key role as Bayern sealed a historic treble of league, German Cup and Champions League in 2020.

The 22-year-old has since been an integral part of the Canadian national team and helped them qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Alphonso Davies: GFA texted me on Instagram to play for Ghana but it was too late

    GFA texted me on Instagram to play for Ghana but it was too late – Alphonso Davies

  • Photos: How Black Stars arrived in camp with all the drip

    Photos: How Black Stars arrived in camp with all the drip

  • GFA defends Inaki Williams amid claims of lack of commitment to Black Stars

    GFA defends Inaki Williams amid claims of lack of commitment to Black Stars

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Black Stars players react as Mohammed Salisu holidays with lady in Greece

Black Stars players react as Mohammed Salisu holidays with lady in Greece

Afena-Gyan out, Kamaldeen in as Ghana names provisional squad for U23 AFCON

Afena-Gyan out, Kamaldeen in as Ghana names provisional squad for U23 AFCON

Kudus ineligible but Kamaldeen Sulemana to be invited for U-23 AFCON

Kudus ineligible but Kamaldeen Sulemana to be invited for U-23 AFCON

My father passed away the same week I was dropped from World Cup – Joseph Paintsil

My father passed away the same week I was dropped from World Cup – Joseph Paintsil