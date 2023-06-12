GFA texted me on Instagram to play for Ghana but it was too late – Alphonso Davies

He explained that at the time the contact was made, he had already acquired his Canadian citizenship.

“Ghana never reached out and also my mum was like, no [to the idea of me playing for Ghana],” he said on the Say Less podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was playing like not even like the academy they never like said [anything about wanting me]. I wasn’t a big name. When the news came out that I was going to Bayern, then I got a message from the Ghana Federation.

“I think it was someone from the federation who texted me on Instagram because he didn’t have my number or email but it was too late. At that time I already got my citizenship and made it to Canada.”

Davies was born in Buduburam, a refugee camp in Ghana’s Central Region, before relocating with his Liberian parents to Canada when he was five years.

Age: 18Position: WingerDavies has begun to establish himself as a regular feature at Bayern Munich this season, making four appearances and scoring one goal. Business Insider USA

His breakthrough came when he was signed by Vancouver Whitecaps FC, before later joining Bayern in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

In less than two years, the defender developed into a starter at the German club and played a key role as Bayern sealed a historic treble of league, German Cup and Champions League in 2020.