According to him, someone from the GFA tried to contact him via Instagram, since they didn’t have his phone number and email, but it came too late.
GFA texted me on Instagram to play for Ghana but it was too late – Alphonso Davies
Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies has disclosed that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) reached out to him on Instagram to consider playing for the Black Stars.
He explained that at the time the contact was made, he had already acquired his Canadian citizenship.
“Ghana never reached out and also my mum was like, no [to the idea of me playing for Ghana],” he said on the Say Less podcast.
“I was playing like not even like the academy they never like said [anything about wanting me]. I wasn’t a big name. When the news came out that I was going to Bayern, then I got a message from the Ghana Federation.
“I think it was someone from the federation who texted me on Instagram because he didn’t have my number or email but it was too late. At that time I already got my citizenship and made it to Canada.”
Davies was born in Buduburam, a refugee camp in Ghana’s Central Region, before relocating with his Liberian parents to Canada when he was five years.
His breakthrough came when he was signed by Vancouver Whitecaps FC, before later joining Bayern in 2019.
In less than two years, the defender developed into a starter at the German club and played a key role as Bayern sealed a historic treble of league, German Cup and Champions League in 2020.
The 22-year-old has since been an integral part of the Canadian national team and helped them qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
