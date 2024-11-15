Angola 1-1 Ghana: Black Stars fail to qualify for AFCON for the first time since 2004

A highly tactical encounter unfolded in Luanda as the Black Stars of Ghana secured a slim lead at halftime. Angola, having already qualified for the AFCON tournament, ensured Ghana could not dominate proceedings.

The Palancas Negras struggled to pose a significant threat upfront, remaining relatively subdued in attack. Despite Ghana’s aggressive approach and offensive play, clear-cut goal attempts were limited.

The breakthrough came in the 18th minute when Ghana was awarded a free kick. Jordan Ayew stepped up and delivered a powerful strike into the top-left corner, leaving goalkeeper Neblu with no chance and putting the Black Stars ahead.

Angola responded swiftly with an offensive surge, earning a penalty after Zito Luvumbo was brought down in the box by Gideon Mensah. However, Ghana's goalkeeper, Manaf Nurudeen, rose to the occasion with a superb save to deny the equalizer and maintain the lead. The Black Stars effectively managed Angola's pressure to close out the first half with a 1-0 advantage.

The Black Stars put up an improved performance in the second half, surging forward in search of a decisive goal. However, they failed to capitalise on the few opportunities that came their way.

Angola, meanwhile, dominated possession with a conservative style of play and capitalised on a brilliant cross from the left in the 64th minute. Zito Luvumbo connected with a towering header to beat goalkeeper Nurudeen and level the game.

Just four minutes later, Ghana launched a swift counterattack. Jordan Ayew set Ransford Yeboah through on goal, but the young forward failed to convert, missing a golden chance to reclaim the lead.

The Black Stars continued to push, creating another glorious opportunity late in the game, but their inability to finish once again proved costly. Angola stood firm, holding on to the 1-1 draw, which was enough to secure their spot in the tournament.

What’s next for the Black Stars?

Pulse Ghana

For the first time in 20 years, Ghana has been eliminated from the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, marking a significant blow to their proud footballing history.