Angola vs Ghana - Preview, teams news, statistics , prediction and match time

Christopher Sededzi Kwame

The Black Stars of Ghana will be put to a serious test when they face Angola in Luanda in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Ghana vs Angola

The Black Stars road to the qualifiers has been tough after failing to win a single game in all four matches played. They kicked off the 2025 AFCON qualification match with a 0-1 loss to Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Ghana, in a hope of possibly changing things in their second game, ended up drawing 1-1 with Niger. Again, the Black Stars failed to win their two games against Sudan at the Accra Sports Stadium and in Libya, where they suffered a 0-2 defeat.

The Black Stars will reckon force with Angola, who have already secured their qualification to the AFCON tournament in 2025.

Angola have won all four games in the qualifiers so far and will be seeking to continue with the 100 percent record when they host the Black Stars in the second leg in Luanda.

They kicked off their AFCON with victory over Ghana and eventually won all their remaining matches against Sudan and Niger.

Both teams will be hoping to grab the three points, but Ghana will be seeking to secure the points after Sudan, who needed just a point to qualify, suffered a suffered defeat on Thursday night in Lome.

The Black Stars of Ghana will miss the service of Thomas Partey, Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu, Jonas Adjetey, and Tariq Lamptey due to injuries and Joseph Paintsil pulling out due to personal reasons.

Angola's top striker, Critovao Mabulu, will miss the match due to a knock he received.

M'bala Nzola returned to the team for the first time since 2023.

Gelson Dala and Estrela will miss the match due to injuries.

  • Matches played: 9 
  • Ghana wins: 4 
  • Angola wins: 2 
  • Draws: 3
Both teams to score and more than two goals to be scored. GG and Over 2.5

7:00 pm (19:00) GMT

