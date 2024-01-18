ADVERTISEMENT
‘This is what we call quality’ – Asamoah Gyan reacts to Kudus’ goal against Egypt

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has been left in awe of Mohammed Kudus following the midfielder’s goal against Egypt in the ongoing 2023 AFCON game between the Black Stars and Egypt.

The West Ham star gave Chris Hughton’s side a deserved lead on the stroke of halftime with a long-range strike.

Kudus received a pass on the edge of the box from Abdul Salis Samed, drifted the ball to his left to create a bit of space and fired a thunderous shot into the net.

The goal gave Ghana a slender lead at half time and although there are still 45 minutes to go, Gyan took to Twitter to commend Kudus on his goal.

The 37-year-old, who is Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals, said Kudus is the type of player we can refer to as quality.

"This is what we call Quality. Kudussssssss," Gyan wrote on microbloggoing site X (formerly known as Twitter)

Meanwhile, Egypt have also been hit with an injury blow after Mohamed Salah walked off injured in the game against Ghana.

The Liverpool forward appeared to have twisted his leg in a challenge and was substituted before the halftime break

More to follow…

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

