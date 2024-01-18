‘This is what we call quality’ – Asamoah Gyan reacts to Kudus’ goal against Egypt

Kudus received a pass on the edge of the box from Abdul Salis Samed, drifted the ball to his left to create a bit of space and fired a thunderous shot into the net.

The goal gave Ghana a slender lead at half time and although there are still 45 minutes to go, Gyan took to Twitter to commend Kudus on his goal.

The 37-year-old, who is Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals, said Kudus is the type of player we can refer to as quality.

"This is what we call Quality. Kudussssssss," Gyan wrote on microbloggoing site X (formerly known as Twitter)

Meanwhile, Egypt have also been hit with an injury blow after Mohamed Salah walked off injured in the game against Ghana.

The Liverpool forward appeared to have twisted his leg in a challenge and was substituted before the halftime break

