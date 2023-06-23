Yaya Toure told me Ghana were better than Ivory Coast in 2015 AFCON final – Avram Grant

Despite taking a two-goal lead during the penalty shootout, Ghana squandered the advantage as the Elephants won 9-8 on penalties.

The Israeli manager, who previously managed Chelsea and Portsmouth, still believes Ghana deserved to win that final.

According to him, Ivory Coast captain Toure told him the Black Stars were the better team when they met later.

“I will never forget we were in a tough group with Algeria, Senegal, and South Africa,” Grant said, as quoted by 3Sports.

“We lost the first game but we showed loads of mentality. We came to the finals and there was no doubt that we were better than Ivory Coast. Yaya Toure told me this when I met him.”

