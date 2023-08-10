‘Be patient with Chris Hughton, results will come’ – Sports Minister to Ghanaians

“Chris has worked so hard throughout his career, and he knows the challenges that he is facing as head coach of a national team,” Ussif told Joy Sports.

“As I said, it is not easy to manage a national team because there is a difference between managing a national team and that of a club.”

He added: “The expectations are not the same. The whole country looks up to you. They expect results from you, but I think we should be patient and give Chris the opportunity, space, or time to establish himself on the national team. We will see the results when he finally settles [on what he wants to do with the team].

“I have the strong belief that the current technical team is very good, and they need the opportunity and time to deliver for Mother Ghana.”

Hughton has overseen three games in charge of Ghana since replacing Otto Addo at the helm after the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Although the former Newcastle United boss is yet to lose a game, he has come under the spotlight over the Black Stars’ lack of style and dominance.

