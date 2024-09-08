ADVERTISEMENT
Black Stars are cursed - Prophet Kofi Oduro

Head Pastor of Alabaster International Ministries, and renowned Ghanaian prophet, Kofi Oduro, has stated his belief about the Black Stars’ prolonged failure to win a major international trophy.

In a sermon he delivered in his church, he stated that the Black Stars failure is due to a spiritual affliction. The team’s 40-year drought without an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title has left Prophet Oduro puzzled, especially considering the talent within the squad.

Despite reaching the finals three times since their last victory in 1982, the Black Stars have consistently fallen short. Prophet Oduro attributes this to an alleged curse, claiming that the team’s management are partly to blame for their misfortune.

"When you stand before your enemies and you are defeated over a protracted period, it means there is something on your head that needs to be broken. Like the way the Black Stars stand before their enemies and continuously get defeated.

"You can never tell me there's a blessing on the Black Stars. Tell the people who handle the Black Stars that there is a curse on their head. There is a curse on their head that needs to be broken. The team will be defeated and defeated until that curse is broken. All they know is to chop money," he said.

Prophet Oduro’s comments come as the Black Stars prepare for their upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Niger, following a disappointing loss to Angola in their opening match. He insists that a significant overhaul of the team’s management is necessary to break the supposed curse and revive Ghana’s footballing success.

