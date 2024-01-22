Black Stars to get $30,000 each if they reach knockout stage of 2023 AFCON

However, Ghana have an opportunity to make amends ahead of their crucial final Group B game against Mozambique on Monday evening.

A win would take the Black Stars to four points, which could just be enough to secure them second place or one of the best four third-place slots.

According to a report by 3Sports, each player will receive a sum of $30,000 as qualification bonus if the team reaches the knockout stage.

It will be recalled that, before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, vice chairman of the Black Stars management committee, Akwesi Agyemang, said winning bonus have been scrapped and replaced with qualification bonus following discussions with the players.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Youth and Sports has said Ghana’s budget for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations will only be disclosed after the tournament.

According to the Ministry’s PRO, Charles Amofa, said the budget for the national team is still being deliberated and spendings are being made on a daily basis.

He, therefore, urged Ghanaians to rather pray for Chris Hughton and his players to succeed in the Ivory Coast.