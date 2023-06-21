‘One of the best ever’ – CAF leads tributes to Asamoah Gyan as he retires

The former Sunderland and Stade Rennes forward leaves the game as Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals as well as his country’s second most-capped player.

A statement released by Gyan said he arrived at the decision to hang up his boots because he felt it was the right time.

Gyan hasn’t played for the national team in over four years, with his last appearance coming in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

He was also not included in Ghana’s squad for last year’s World Cup, with the Black Stars going on to exit the tournament at the group stages.

At club level, he last featured for Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities two years ago, but hasn’t been active since parting ways with them.

Having announced his retirement, the forward has been celebrated by colleague footballers and fans from across the globe, with CAF also eulogizing his exploits.

Read some of the best reactions below: