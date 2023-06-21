ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

‘One of the best ever’ – CAF leads tributes to Asamoah Gyan as he retires

Emmanuel Ayamga

Players and football fans across the globe have paid glowing tribute to Asamoah Gyan as he retires from professional football.

CAF, football community celebrate GOAT Asamoah Gyan as he retires
CAF, football community celebrate GOAT Asamoah Gyan as he retires

The 37-year-old officially announced his retirement while speaking at the 30th Afreximbank Annual Meeting on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The former Sunderland and Stade Rennes forward leaves the game as Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals as well as his country’s second most-capped player.

A statement released by Gyan said he arrived at the decision to hang up his boots because he felt it was the right time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gyan hasn’t played for the national team in over four years, with his last appearance coming in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

He was also not included in Ghana’s squad for last year’s World Cup, with the Black Stars going on to exit the tournament at the group stages.

At club level, he last featured for Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities two years ago, but hasn’t been active since parting ways with them.

Having announced his retirement, the forward has been celebrated by colleague footballers and fans from across the globe, with CAF also eulogizing his exploits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read some of the best reactions below:

ADVERTISEMENT
Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • CAF, football community celebrate GOAT Asamoah Gyan as he retires

    ‘One of the best ever’ – CAF leads tributes to Asamoah Gyan as he retires

  • Mohammed Polo wants Chris Hughton sacked after just 3 matches in charge

    Mohammed Polo wants Chris Hughton sacked after just 3 matches in charge

  • There's no easy game in Africa – Chris Hughton on Madagascar draw

    There's no easy game in Africa – Chris Hughton on Madagascar draw

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Video: Ernest Nuamah trends after bamboozling Denis Odoi in Black Stars training

Video: Ernest Nuamah trends after bamboozling Denis Odoi in Black Stars training

Chris Hughton: No player has permanent spot in Black Stars starting XI

Chris Hughton: No player has permanent spot in Black Stars starting XI

Abednego Tetteh expresses disappointment after Black Stars snub

Abednego Tetteh expresses disappointment after Black Stars snub

Joseph Paintsil: Winger position the most competitive in Black Stars

Joseph Paintsil: Winger position the most competitive in Black Stars