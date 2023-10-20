ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

Recall Andre Ayew and Wakaso to Black Stars – Charles Taylor

Emmanuel Ayamga

Former Ghana international Charles Assampong Taylor believes Andre Ayew should always be part of the Black Stars even if he’s currently without a club.

Charles Taylor: Recall Andre Ayew and Wakaso to Black Stars
Charles Taylor: Recall Andre Ayew and Wakaso to Black Stars

According to him, midfielder Mubarak Wakaso should also be recalled in the wake of the national team’s struggles.

Recommended articles

The Black Stars have been under the spotlight following back-to-back defeats to Mexico and the USA in international friendlies this month.

Ghana lost 2-0 to Mexico last Sunday and followed it up with another disappointing 4-0 loss against the USA three days later.

Charles Taylor 222
Charles Taylor 222 Charles Taylor rues failure to join Juventus Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Black Stars boss Chris Hughton has consequently been under intense pressure and even had to apologise for his side’s poor results.

Taylor, who was capped 16 times by Ghana during his playing days, believes the return of Ayew and Wakaso will help bring some stability to the team.

"Andre Ayew should always be part of the Black Stars whether he has a club or not and we need Wakaso back in the team urgently,” he told Angel TV.

Andre Ayew
Andre Ayew Pulse Ghana

Taylor was one of the most exciting talents in the Ghana Premier League from the late nineties to the early 2000s.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was part of Hearts’ famous 64 Battalion that won the treble of league, FA Cup and CAF Champions League in 2000.

He later crossed carpets to play for Hearts’ bitter rivals Asante Kotoko, in what was a very controversial transfer move.

Taylor is remembered by many Ghanaians for his electric pace and skills on the flanks, having dazzled in his prime. He is also a former top scorer in the Ghanaian league.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

USA vs Ghana: Black Stars’ probable starting line-up for tonight’s friendly

USA vs Ghana: Black Stars’ probable starting line-up for tonight’s friendly

Highlights: Watch all the goals conceded by Ghana in 4-0 defeat to USA

Highlights: Watch all the goals conceded by Ghana in 4-0 defeat to USA

Mexico 2-0 Ghana: Black Stars suffer first defeat under Chris Hughton

Mexico 2-0 Ghana: Black Stars suffer first defeat under Chris Hughton

‘No shot on target in 90 minutes’ – Ghanaians react to Black Stars’ 2-0 loss to Mexico

‘No shot on target in 90 minutes’ – Ghanaians react to Black Stars’ 2-0 loss to Mexico