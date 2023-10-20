Recall Andre Ayew and Wakaso to Black Stars – Charles Taylor

According to him, midfielder Mubarak Wakaso should also be recalled in the wake of the national team’s struggles.
Former Ghana international Charles Assampong Taylor believes Andre Ayew should always be part of the Black Stars even if he’s currently without a club.
The Black Stars have been under the spotlight following back-to-back defeats to Mexico and the USA in international friendlies this month.
Ghana lost 2-0 to Mexico last Sunday and followed it up with another disappointing 4-0 loss against the USA three days later.
Black Stars boss Chris Hughton has consequently been under intense pressure and even had to apologise for his side’s poor results.
Taylor, who was capped 16 times by Ghana during his playing days, believes the return of Ayew and Wakaso will help bring some stability to the team.
"Andre Ayew should always be part of the Black Stars whether he has a club or not and we need Wakaso back in the team urgently,” he told Angel TV.
Taylor was one of the most exciting talents in the Ghana Premier League from the late nineties to the early 2000s.
He was part of Hearts’ famous 64 Battalion that won the treble of league, FA Cup and CAF Champions League in 2000.
He later crossed carpets to play for Hearts’ bitter rivals Asante Kotoko, in what was a very controversial transfer move.
Taylor is remembered by many Ghanaians for his electric pace and skills on the flanks, having dazzled in his prime. He is also a former top scorer in the Ghanaian league.
