Chris Hughton: Ghana among favourites to win AFCON

Speaking on talkSPORT, Hughton said Ghana cannot be ruled out of the favourites despite the country’s long trophy drought.

Pulse Ghana

"There are a lot of strong teams...Cameroon, Morocco, of course for what they have done for obvious reasons, Senegal because of what they have done," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I would like to think Ghana [are among the favourites] because we are next door. We will bring good support. It's a long time since we won."

Meanwhile, Hughton has submitted a 55-man provisional squad for the upcoming AFCON, with players from the Ghana Premier League dominating the list.

The provisional squad, which will be cut down to a final squad of 27, was published on CAF’s website on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Among those included in Ghana’s provisional squad are the usual suspects, Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus and Daniel Amartey.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Some players are also making a return to the squad after missing out in recent times, including Bernard Tekpetey, Joseph Attamah Larweh, Patrick Kpozo, Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer and Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Meanwhile, 11 players from the Ghana Premier League have also been included in the provisional squad for the AFCON.

They are Medeama quintet Jonathan Sowah, Abdul Fatawu Hamid, Abdulai Nurudeen, Derrick Fordjour and Felix Kyei and Dreams FC duo Godfred Attuahene and John Anwi.