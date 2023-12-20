Chris Hughton: I see Mohammed Kudus as a goal-scoring no.10

The 23-year-old has, however, thrived in the position, where he’s scored eight goals and provided one assist for the Hammers this season.

For Ghana, though, Kudus usually plays as a no.10 and Hughton believes having him as a playmaker suits him better.

“He’s a very talented player, there’s no doubt about that. Came through a wonderful academy in Ghana and had good periods at Ajax, where they moved his position,” the Black Stars coach said on talkSPORT.

“The type of player he is, you look at him as a no.10, because he is a goal scorer. You want to get him close to goal, but he has had good success playing on the right-hand side.

“I think eventually, he will be a no.10; a form of a 10 somewhere. But he’s somebody that’s talented right across the forward line.”

Meanwhile, Kudus is expected to play a key role under Hughton when Ghana graces the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in January 2024.

On Wednesday, the Irishman tactician released a provisional 55-man squad for the upcoming tournament.

Eleven players from the Ghana Premier League have been included in the Black Stars’ provisional squad.

They are Jonathan Sowah, Abdul Fatawu Hamid, Abdulai Nurudeen, Derrick Fordjour and Felix Kyei, Godfred Attuahene and John Anwi.

The remaining local players are Richmond Lamptey, Emmanuel Antwi, Benjamin Asare and Razak Simpson.

The provisional squad, which will be cut down to a final squad of 27, was published on CAF’s website on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Ghana’s provisional squad also includes the usual suspects, Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus and Daniel Amartey.