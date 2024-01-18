Chris Hughton speaks on attack by angry supporter after Cape Verde defeat

In the aftermath of Ghana’s loss to Cape Verde, an angry Ghanaian fan is said to have confronted Hughton at the team’s hotel and hurled invectives at him.

Chris Hughton

The incident was prevented from further escalating when Ivorian security officers stepped in to whisk the aggressive supporter away.

With Ghana set to face Egypt in their second group game on Thursday, Hughton was asked at a press conference about the incident at the team’s hotel and he responded that it’s in the past now.

“I very much appreciate the levels of support that I’ve had. I think that is something is very much in the past. I think it’s had a lot of media coverage,” the Black Stars boss said.

“I thank everybody for the messages of support but probably today is the day to very much look forward to a very competitive game that we have tomorrow."

Meanwhile, Ghana forward Jordan Ayew has said the Black Stars are not at the AFCON for a honeymoon but to win games.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Ayew said he and his teammates were determined to make amends for their opening-day loss and are not in Abidjan for a mere visit.