The 65-year-old said he appreciates the support that has come his way following the incident and turned his focus to the game against Egypt.
Chris Hughton speaks on attack by angry supporter after Cape Verde defeat
Ghana coach Chris Hughton has reacted to being confronted by a supporter following his side’s opening-day defeat to Cape Verde in the 2023 AFCON.
Recommended articles
In the aftermath of Ghana’s loss to Cape Verde, an angry Ghanaian fan is said to have confronted Hughton at the team’s hotel and hurled invectives at him.
The incident was prevented from further escalating when Ivorian security officers stepped in to whisk the aggressive supporter away.
With Ghana set to face Egypt in their second group game on Thursday, Hughton was asked at a press conference about the incident at the team’s hotel and he responded that it’s in the past now.
“I very much appreciate the levels of support that I’ve had. I think that is something is very much in the past. I think it’s had a lot of media coverage,” the Black Stars boss said.
“I thank everybody for the messages of support but probably today is the day to very much look forward to a very competitive game that we have tomorrow."
Meanwhile, Ghana forward Jordan Ayew has said the Black Stars are not at the AFCON for a honeymoon but to win games.
Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Ayew said he and his teammates were determined to make amends for their opening-day loss and are not in Abidjan for a mere visit.
"We didn’t come here to visit Abidjan; we came here to win,” the Crystal Palace forward said, as quoted by the Graphic Sport.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh